Top Women’s March Activist Admits Rioters May Target Jesus Statues Next

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Sophie Ellman–Golan, a militant, left-wing activist, confirmed conservative worries that the rioters who have razed statues of Confederate leaders, European explorers, US presidents and other early patriots would also tear down pro-Christian religious statues if they could.

I mean if there are government-erected statues of Jesus in public spaces, yeah maybe those shouldn’t exist? You know, because technically we have a separation of church and state? And you can’t force Christianity on non-Christians? https://t.co/zBTCzxli8C — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 22, 2020

Her reasoning—a misinterpretation of the First Amendment, which prohibits Congress from formally establishing a national religion—assumes that any such statues would be tantamount to the imposition of Christian religion, even though Jesus was recognized as a prophet in Islamic and Judaic faiths as well.

Moreover, other leftists acknowledged that his teachings encompassed, in many ways, the same values as traditional liberalism by advocating nonviolence and a rejection of worldly materialism.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof took it a step farther, suggesting that Jesus’s killing by the Romans and Pharisees made him one of the original minority victims of police brutality.

That’s ridiculous. Wasn’t Jesus a person of color brutalized by an oppressive colonial regime? Jesus is a symbol of victims of violence, not of authoritarians who erect statues. https://t.co/PMTEFnEGLT — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 22, 2020

According to PJMedia, the discussion began with a warning from Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the popular Conservative Political Action Conference.

Statues of Jesus are next. It won’t end. Pray for the USA — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 22, 2020

Ellman–Golan, who is best known for having been director of communications and digital outreach for the Women’s March and the co-creator of the controversial Confront White Womanhood workshop, boasts most recently of having been engaged in a “two-year offensive campaign against antisemitism and white nationalism in the Republican Party” according to online biographies.

Her LinkedIn page cites her most recent involvement as being with the group Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, which counts as partners several Muslim extremist groups.

The group is designated by the site FringeGroups.org as a radical organization that is exceeded by none “except perhaps the Ku Klux Klan … in its radical hatred of Israel.”

Likewise, several of the founding members of the Women’s March were criticized for their support of the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam.

In addition, she worked with billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s militant anti-gun-rights group Everytown for Gun Safety.

But despite her fringe beliefs, other militant anti-Trump activists said they would support her efforts to tear down religiously significant statues.

I’ll join you. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 22, 2020

Weissman, who describes himself as a former pro-Israel military veteran, claims to be a former Trump supporter who was converted by comedian Sarah Silverman.

However, records matching his biographical information suggest, according to the Federal Election Commission, that someone matching his description has been a Democratic donor since prior to the Obama presidency.

Many conservatives have suggested, contrary to the atheistic demands of the radical Left, that it is the lack of religious values that has led to America’s current identity crisis.

Among them is former Minnesota Vikings safety Jack Brewer, a former left-winger who has spoken out against those in his own African–American community who have strayed from traditional values.

“This misguided governance is the result of a new age of leaders in many American inner cities who do not display a fear of God,” Brewer wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

“It has become culturally acceptable to embrace and promote policies that condemn godly principles,” he continued. “This causes confusion among citizens and results in leaders who are not bold enough to make tough decisions out of fear of angering their ungodly base of voters.”

He noted that the current protests were “much different from when MLK marched for civil rights with his Bible.”

Others within the black community have, likewise, expressed some concern over the growing presence of anarchists, atheists, communist, socialists and other radical leftist groups that have hitched onto the cause despite running counter to the goals and purposes of recent black protests.

Others include Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King, as well as Muhammad Ali’s son and namesake, who said his outspoken activist dad would have “hated Black Lives Matter,” according to the New York Post.