Acting ICE Director Says Deportation Arrests Aren’t ‘Raids,’ They’re ‘Targeted Enforcement’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) One of President Donald Trump’s top immigration officials blasted a reporter for referring to deportation arrests as “raids,” arguing the arrests are simply a matter of enforcement.

Matthew Albence, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was asked whether there would be “routine raids” to deport migrant families that had entered the country illegally during an interview with CNN reporter Priscilla Alvarez.

“Calling these raids does a disservice to everybody that’s involved in this process,” Albence responded, according to Politico.

“A raid brings up all sorts of emotions that conjures images of indiscriminate enforcement actions. That is not what we do … I guarantee you that if we were out there doing raids and we had officers running all over the place picking up targets indiscriminately, you would have videos all over YouTube.”

Deportation arrests are “targeted enforcement actions,” Albence said.

“I would like to have an honest, factual dialogue and answer your questions, but we need to be singing from the same sheet of music if we’re going to do that,” he said. “So I would appreciate if nobody else uses the term raids at any point during this thing.”

Albence has spearheaded the effort to ramp up deportations as the flow of illegal immigration continues to overwhelm the southern border.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Albence said ICE has already arrested 35 people in the first phase of Operation Border Resolve, an effort that focuses on removing migrant families who overstayed their court orders and ignored deportation requests.

“This is just the beginning of the operation,” he said. “When you have somebody that comes in here illegally and has no ties to anyone in the country and can give any address they want, that makes it very difficult for us to be able to try to locate those individuals.”