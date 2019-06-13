CNN’s Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Claim Their Network Isn’t Anti-Trump

‘Regardless of who it is, if you hold a position of power, we the journalists at CNN are going to question you about it whether you like it or not…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) CNN talking heads Jim Acosta and Don Lemon insisted that the network isn’t an anti-Trump outlet, claiming they’re the only ones willing to “[hold] their feet to the fire” by asking hard questions.

“I think what the president fails to understand is that we’re not here to do a commercial for him,” Acosta told Lemon. “We’re not part of the Trump Organization.”

“We’re here to do the news for the American people,” Acosta continued, “and just like the folks who work at that White House need to keep in mind they work on behalf of the American people … and I see journalists and you and I, Don, in the same regard.”

CNN questions everyone in power, Lemon said, citing an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in which CNN’s congressional reporter Manu Raju continued to press Pelosi with questions she didn’t want to answer.

“Regardless of who it is, if you hold a position of power, we the journalists at CNN are going to question you about it whether you like it or not,” Lemon said on Wednesday.

Acosta agreed: “That’s right. We’re here to hold their feet to the fire. And just because we’re pro-truth doesn’t mean that we are anti-Trump and … we’re not the enemy of the people, we are defenders to the people,” Acosta said, promoting his new book, The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.

Acosta went on to warn “our friends in conservative media” against cozying up with the president and his administration.

“It is no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever,” he said. “And so, another administration could come in and do the very same thing to them and say, ‘Well, Donald Trump did it. Guess what, we’re going to do it to you, too.'”