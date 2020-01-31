E. Jean Carroll Requests DNA Sample from Trump to ‘Prove’ Rape Allegation

‘The dress has been tested. We have the results…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, is seeking a DNA sample from the president to prove her case.

Carroll’s attorney sent a notice to Trump’s legal team on Thursday asking that Trump submit a DNA sample “for analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA” found on the dress Carroll wore on the day of the alleged encounter, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has vigorously denied Carroll’s accusations, arguing he had “never met this person in my life,” and that she was “totally lying.”

In response, Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump.

“Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character,” Carroll said in a statement.

The dress has been tested. We have the results. My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump‘s attorney to submit a sample of Trump’s DNA.https://t.co/iIM6kQZxuX — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 30, 2020

The tests Carroll references, however, did not find “acid phosphatase activity, a presumptive indication of the presence of semen,” according to CNN.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, argued that even without evidence of semen, “testing unidentified male DNA on the dress she wore during that assault has become standard operating procedure.”

When Carroll first made the accusation, Trump issued a simple response: “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

Carroll was “trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” Trump added.