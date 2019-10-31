Stacey Abrams Signs on w/ Hollywood Talent Agency

‘As the ‘Hollywood of the South,’ Georgia’s film and entertainment industry is a central part of our economy and our culture…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After attempting to bridge the gap between Georgia’s entertainment industry and Hollywood’s elites, failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has officially signed on with Hollywood’s United Talent Agency.

Abrams’s new role with UTA will allow her to work on entertainment projects that focus on voting rights, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I am honored to be partnering with UTA on projects that further my work and reflect my passions,” Abrams said in a statement.

“As the ‘Hollywood of the South,’ Georgia’s film and entertainment industry is a central part of our economy and our culture,” she said. “This partnership will allow me to provide my perspective as a Georgian, an author, a politician and an entrepreneur while working on projects in a vibrant and thriving Georgia industry.”

Abrams made voting rights a central part of her political platform after she lost Georgia’s governor race to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

The results were obvious: Kemp earned more votes than she did, albeit by a small percentage. But Abrams refused to admit she had lost fairly, claiming Kemp had rigged the election against her and all minority voters.

She refused to concede the race to Kemp, and continues in public appearances to rationalize her refusal to do so.

“Concession means to say that the process was fair,” Abrams said in August, “but when I run an organization that in 10 days between election night and the night I refuse to concede we receive more than 50,000 phone calls for people who were denied the right to vote, I am complicit if I say that that system is fair.”

Since the election, Abrams has tried to insert herself into the feud between Hollywood and Georgia’s entertainment industry.

Several prominent actors and companies threatened to boycott Georgia after Kemp signed a pro-life bill into law. Abrams traveled to Los Angeles and reportedly tried to convince Hollywood elites not to boycott the industry, but rather to help her fight the pro-life law in court.