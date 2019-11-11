Former Abortionist Reveals Her Regret: ‘I Killed More People than Ted Bundy’

‘It wasn’t until I had my baby that I began to see the fetus as a human being for the first time…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A former abortion doctor admitted that “science is on the pro-life side,” and said she deeply regrets the role she played in the abortion industry.

Now a national advocate for pro-life legislation, Dr. Kathi Aultman told “The Van Maren Show” that she performed anywhere from 500 to 1,000 abortions, many of them late-term abortions.

“I killed a lot more people than Ted Bundy,” Aultman said.

Aultman said she first began to question the ethics of abortion when she was an OB-GYN attempting to save the lives of preemies who were often no bigger than many of the unborn children she had aborted.

“That was the only time that I had reservations, but I was able to tuck it in the back of my brain and forget about it,” she recalled. “It wasn’t until I had my baby that I began to see the fetus as a human being for the first time.”

And when she began to investigate the pro-life argument, she realized that science supports the position that life begins at conception.

“There actually is no other place that we can define the beginning of life other than when a sperm and an egg meet,” Aultman told the Daily Signal.

“We know that these babies develop quickly, and that they feel pain, and yet the media never [report] that kind of stuff,” she continued. “It’s always pooh-poohed or told it’s a blatant lie so that people aren’t aware.”

Looking back, Aultman said she’s full of remorse when she thinks of her former career.

“I never even thought about the pain the baby was experiencing as it was having its arms and legs pulled off, and that makes me really sad,” she said.