Abortion Advocates Invent New Form of ‘Justice,’ Unable to Give Thorough Definition

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) During a hearing on Title X family-planning funding, witnesses admitted they would allow family counselors to advise women to obtain late-term abortions if it fell under their definition of “reproductive justice.”

The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held a hearing on Wednesday about Title X’s family planning and related health care, slamming the Trump administration for revoking funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Dr. Monica McLemore, chair of the American Public Health Association, said Title X protects “reproductive justice” for low-income women and said the Trump administration’s decision to take that away does more harm than good.

“Reproductive Justice (RJ) is is simultaneously a theory, practice and a strategy that is grounded in four principles,” McLemore said during her testimony. “Simply put, RJ posits that every person has the right to decide if and when to become pregnant and to determine the conditions under which they will birth and create families.”

“Next, every person has the right to decide they will not become pregnant or have a baby and options for preventing or ending pregnancy are accessible and available,” she continued.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., asked McLemore whether “reproductive justice” included the right to obtain late-term abortions, even up until dilation.

“Here’s the interesting thing about reproductive justice: it’s not so much about what I think,” McLemore responded, trying to dodge the question. “The people who we serve are the experts in their own lives. And so they get to decide. It’s not about what I think or what I believe. I have reproductive justice as it’s defined in my own life. The really great thing about human rights is that they get to determine what rights they want to exercise in their lives, and that they have the capacity to make decisions that are most important.”

Griffith continued to press her: “But do you think that under Title X it would be appropriate if someone had a definition that included counseling someone toward abortion up until dilation?”

“There would have to be a lot more background for me to answer this question,” McLemore responded.

Instead of trying to get an honest answer from McLemore and the other witnesses, the committee moved on and continued to slam Trump and his administration.

“Unfortunately, indifference is far too common with this administration,” Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Azar’s leadership, HHS has repeatedly promoted policies, practices, and proposals intent on sabotaging health care in our nation and ripping health care away from millions of Americans. This administration is comfortable putting its divisive ideology over the needs of people and families.”