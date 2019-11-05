PROJECT VERITAS: ABC Anchor Admits on ‘Hot Mic’ to Network’s Epstein Cover-Up

‘It was unbelievable what we had—um, Clinton—we had everything…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Less than a month since an investigative exposé revealed bias at left-wing network CNN, conservative journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has a new bombshell implicating ABC News in a cover-up of millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Amy Robach, a co-anchor on two of ABC’s major news-oriented programs, “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” acknowledged in a “hot mic” video obtained by the undercover journalism watchdog that the network had sat on the story for three years after quashing her interview with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre.

“We convinced her to talk with us,” Robach said in the candid moment to an off-camera producer while on set. “It was unbelievable what we had—um, Clinton—we had everything.”

Project Veritas said that the shocking video—perhaps one of its biggest scoops yet—was the first part in a new series of reports set to blow the lid off ABC’s culture of bias.

George Stephanopoulos, who was White House communications director under former President Bill Clinton, has been a fixture at the network since 2002, including a “GMA” co-anchor spot. He has been ABC News’s chief anchor for the past five years.

However, according to Robach, her colleague’s close Clinton ties were not the reason for the story’s spiking. Rather, it was the risk of implicating the British duke of York, Prince Andrew, that did it in.

“The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways,” Robach said.

The scoop by Project Veritas reignited curiosity and skepticism over the Epstein case, leading #EpsteinCoverUp to trend on Twitter.

Although his prison death in August, by apparent hanging, ended many of the official investigations into Epstein, a medical examiner hired by his family recently concluded that Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with homicide strangulation.

The guards assigned to watch Epstein were purportedly sleeping at his time of death, and a camera pointed on the cell was malfunctioning.

Theories of foul play still leave inconclusive the questions surrounding who may have been behind it.

Records indicate that many of Epstein’s powerful friends and clients flew on his private plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” and partied with him on his private island, known colloquially as “Pedophile Island.”

However, given the Clintons’ extensive list of associates with potentially compromising information who met with suspicious demises, most speculation has surrounded the Democratic power-couple, keeping #ClintonBodyCount as another trending topic.

Robach said she was certain someone was behind it.

“So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do,” she said in the video.

“…He made his whole living blackmailing people,” she continued. “… Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”

ABC issued a response to the video’s release that defended its Epstein coverage since his name became widely known and discussed earlier this year.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story,” it said.

“Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it,” the network’s statement continued. “That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

Many left-wing reports continue emphasize Epstein’s connection with current President Donald Trump while ignoring the multitude of Democrats who have been named as Epstein associates.