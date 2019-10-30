American Bar Association Hires Partisan Hack to Libel Trump Judicial Nominee

‘Lawrence VanDyke is one of the standout appellate litigators of his generation…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The American Bar Association‘s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary used a partisan lawyer to rate one of President Donald Trump‘s judicial nominees to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals as “Not Qualified,” despite his outstanding record.

Trump nominated Lawrence VanDyke, a Harvard Law School alumnus who graduated magna cum laude. VanDyke was the editor of the Harvard Law Review, Judicial Crisis Network reported.

The ABA released its assessment last night, one day prior to VanDyke’s Oct. 30 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Marcia Davenport, a Montana trial attorney, served as the lead evaluator for VanDyke, but the Judicial Crisis Network exposed her partisan opposition to VanDyke.

In 2014, Davenport, who at the time was Marcia Maynard, donated $150 to Michael Wheat, who was one of VanDyke’s opponents in the Montana Supreme Court election.

Her campaign contribution history reveals a partisan preference for Democrats. Not once did she donate to a Republican candidate.

In the assessment, the ABA called VanDyke “clearly smart” and accomplished, but then the association libeled him as “arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lacking in knowledge of the day-to-day practice including procedural rules,” Law and Crime reported.

Davenport and the ABA claimed it “was a theme that the nominee lacks humility, has an ‘entitlement’ temperament, does not have an open mind, and does not always have a commitment to being candid and truthful.”

They further claimed that he may not be “fair to persons who are gay, lesbian, or otherwise part of the LGBTQ community.”

Even in her sourcing, Davenport relied on Michael Black, the Chief of the Civil Division Bureau of the Montana Department of Justice, who also opposed VanDyke in the 2014 Montana Supreme Court election by personally disparaging him.

Before beginning his career as a judge, VanDyke clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for Judge Janice Rogers Brown. VanDyke was the Solicitor General for both Montana and Nevada.

“He has argued over 20 appeals in the federal circuit courts (most in the Ninth Circuit) and has been the counsel of record on 28 briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court,” JCN reported. “Lawrence VanDyke is one of the standout appellate litigators of his generation.”