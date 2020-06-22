88-Year-Old ‘Fed Up’ Liquor-Store Owner Shoots Thief: Don’t Call Me ‘a Little Old Lady’

‘You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Nashville resident May Boyce, an octogenarian woman who stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds, is being charged with shooting a shoplifter last Tuesday after becoming “fed up,” according to sources including the New York Post.

May Boyce is free on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault for shooting a man Tuesday night who she thought was a thief in her Murfreesboro Pike liquor store. The victim is recovering. pic.twitter.com/WUnZYZ6z80 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2020

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” she told the Post Saturday from her store, Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”

Boyce said two men entered and “menaced her” before one headed to the back of the store, where the vodka is located, and the other attempted to distract her “in a manner that she knew” was an effort to steal.

She confronted Ramon Fisher, who was attempting to steal a bottle of Crown Royal.

Fisher then, reportedly, lunged at her before bolting for the door.

Boyce fired her mother Mary’s .38 Smith & Wesson snub-nose revolver. The shot hit Fisher in the back, and he fell to the floor.

“After you’ve been played for a fool by people stealin’ from you for years, you get fed up,” she said. “And don’t put me in the category of a little old lady. I know how to take care of myself.”

Nonetheless, Boyce said she’d never shot a gun before.

“I guess it’s something that comes natural,” she said. “I aimed at the floor to scare him.”

The story comes as recent race riots have led several patriot groups and individuals to take the law into their own hands with law-enforcement hamstrung by leftist policies and efforts to defund police departments.

Although Boyce was charged with aggravated assault, she is currently out on a $10,000 bond.

The Post reported that that Boyce was receiving a wellspring of support from the community.