$500K Raised for Texas Salon Owner Who was Jailed for Reopening

‘7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Concerned citizens have raised more than $500,000 for the Dallas salon owner who was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $7,000 for reopening her salon.

The GoFundMe page describes Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode, as an “American Hero” who resisted “tyranny by opening her business against an unlawful state executive order.”

All contributions to the fund will directly support Luther and “the idea that our founders put in writing gin the Constitution,” the GoFundMe page states.

Luther reopened her salon on April 25 despite Texas’s shelter-in-place order.

A county judge handed her a cease-and-desist letter and ordered her to close her salon, but Luther refused, arguing that it “isn’t a crime to make a living.”

In response, she was sentenced to a week in prison and fined $500 for every day her salon remained open in violation of the law.

Luther’s case drew the attention of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both of whom demanded she be released from prison immediately. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also announced that he would pay Luther’s $7,000 fine, calling the judge’s response “over the top.”

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

Paxton said her arrest seems more like a “political stunt” than a legitimate attempt to protect community members’ health.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement.