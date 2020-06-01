5 Things the Left Would Rather Not Talk About in the George Floyd Protests

‘We’re going to make [Chicago, 1968] look like a f***ing Girl Scout f***ing cookout…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Three cheers for the end of the coronavirus!

According to most mainstream media sources, at least, one would never know that the pandemic, which once threatened to create a ‘new normal’ of permanent social-distancing, was still a threat.

Instead, mass protests—many of them violent—have shifted the health crisis deep into the background, leading some to puzzle over whether the monthslong hysteria and economy-wrecking lockdowns had ever really meant anything beyond driving the news cycle.

The duplicitous inconsistencies regarding COVID are just one way the Left’s new shiny object of destruction seeks to gloss over its past awkward attempts to sow chaos during the Trump presidency (House Democrats’ impeachment hoax, which kicked off 2020, now seems but a distant memory.

But the current crash-and-burn effort is as doomed to fail as the rest since it is driven by a manipulative emotional response that glosses over many inconvenient truths.

Here are five reasons the implosion seems imminent:

COVID Hypocrisy

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the former deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and an accused woman-beater, crowed over his plan to directly supervise the prosecution in the George Floyd case in an announcement Monday.

“I just want to let the public know we are pursuing justice, we are pursuing truth, we are doing it vigorously,” he said, promising to “bring to bear all the resources necessary,” according to the Star Tribune.

Clearly, the disgraced ex-congressman’s focus on the case—a likely vehicle for his own political ambitions—will draw him away from his earlier crusade of persecuting and bullying restaurant and store owners into complying with lock-down orders.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time since throngs of left-wing protestors began disregarding the lock-down orders, not to save their foundering businesses but to loot other people’s.

Footage of the demonstrations—which began with Minneapolis’s black community plundering the headquarters of Target last week and have now spread to nearly every major U.S. city—show, if nothing else, a scofflaw attitude toward the lock-down restrictions still imposed in many blue states.

Either way, Democrats will end up losing the optical battle: If, after the incubation period has passed, nothing comes of the riots, then it will vindicate the earlier right-wing demands to reopen the economy and debunk the Left’s claims that safety was its prime consideration in imposing the restrictions.

However, if the riots lead to a second mass-wave, those same Democrats who egged them on—or, at best, stood by tacitly and allowed them to proceed—will be left to deal with the fallout from a far less sympathetic public.

Terrorist Tactics

When dodging the criticisms of their irresponsible behavior in ignoring social distancing, leftists have been quick to point to right-wing demonstrations that opposed the lockdown, deflecting from their own inconsistency with a tu quoque fallacy.

However, crucial distinctions make the false equivalency that much more difficult to justify, beginning with the fact that many of the anti-lockdown demonstrations, despite pointedly opposing the regulations, made efforts to respect social distancing mandates.

And apart from the very directed forms of civil disobedience that others employed, one would be hard-pressed to find examples of non-protest-related criminal behavior that violates the rights of others and adds to the chain of victimization during the earlier protests.

All efforts to compare the two demonstrations, including authorities’ response to the current riots, come up short because of the lack of violence during the former protests.

But that is not even taking into account the fact that the current protests appear to be a well-coordinated attempt to purposely foment violence. It is not simply that things have gotten out of hand in the heat of the moment.

Rather, it appears that professional rioters have hijacked the movement, and that the goal itself is the violence.

Some outlets, such as USA Today, noted the prevalence of radical, mostly white anarchists during the late-night demonstrations.

Others have wondered why palettes of bricks seem to be turning up at the sites of protests from out of nowhere.

And while the law-abiding citizens who wielded firearms in the Michigan state capital did so without committing any harm, more than 50 Secret Service members were harmed on Sunday night during protests in Washington, DC.

It is little wonder President Donald Trump has moved to declare Antifa a domestic terrorist group given its presence in the demonstrations.

Blue State Culpability

Similar to the coronavirus, the riots are relegated largely to those high-density blue areas that will tolerate such flagrant criminal activity.

As a result, while the acts of theft, arson and vandalism may be an affront to all Americans, they are predominantly self-inflicted wounds for the Left.

There are, of course, the unintended consequences—such as the fact that the black community, for all of its recent anti-police protests, maintains a symbiotic relationship with law-enforcement and relies on police to protect crime-laden, minority-prevalent neighborhoods.

The protests also have further set back the economic recovery in urban inner-cities by looting and destroying the businesses that drive its commerce, just as many fear a mass-eviction crisis may be looming.

And that’s when the protestors aren’t busy wreaking havoc on sites of explicitly left-wing interest—including the CNN headquarters in Atlanta; the AFL–CIO offices in Washington, DC; the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, NC; and the offices of authoritarian Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It’s fitting, however, that they be targeting those sites since Floyd’s death at the hands of police happened on the watch of Democrat leaders at nearly every level.

Already mentioned was state Attorney General Keith Ellison, who played a prominent role in the Democratic National Committee before falling from grace.

Among the other left-wingers whose policies failed to prevent the Memorial Day tragedy from befalling their constituencies:

US. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith,

Rep. Ilhan Omar,

Gov. Tim Walz,

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who bears the distinction of being the first black person to serve in that role

A Dubious Track-Record

Despite the litany of Democrats who failed on the job, those on the Left much prefer, of course, to focus on the very top, taking aim at President Donald Trump with desperate finger-pointing attempts to blame him for the racial unrest.

To nobody’s surprise, perennial Trump-basher Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.—who boasted during impeachment proceedings that she had been calling for it months before the alleged “crime” occurred—was among the early adopters in the latest “blame 45” narrative.

While Waters claimed Trump’s rhetoric had fomented the culture that emboldened police officer Derek Chauvin to kneel on Floyd’s neck, ignoring the throng of people recording him and shouting for him to get off, her claim is complicated by the long line of police killings and massive race riots that transpired during the Obama years.

Those episodes, in cites like Ferguson, Mo.; New York; Baltimore; Baton Rouge; Houston; Charleston, SC; and Berkeley, Calif. may even have helped Trump in his efforts, promising to be strong on “law and order” after the tepid, hands-off responses of his predecessor.

They also tarnished Obama’s self-declared legacy as a ‘post-racial’ president, revealing him to have done little more than widen the gap in race relations through his divisive rhetoric and policies.

But worse yet, the current race-baiting demagoguery by Waters and others may offer little benefit in the upcoming election given that presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden has faced countless racial scandals of his own.

The most recent was Biden’s comments in the days leading up to Floyd’s killing that if African–American voters had difficulty choosing between him and Trump, “you ain’t really black.”

Although white liberals are eager to rush in and capitalize on the opportunity to condemn the current president, their long history of racism and past failures in bridging the divide make the self-righteous indignation seem a bit exploitative and self-serving—as they often do.

False-Flag Speculation?

In an era where the Christine Blasey Ford, Obamagate and Russia-collusion hoaxes have come to define the political discourse, and even pop-culture memes center around whether Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and the Tiger King was framed, it is difficult to rule out conspiracy theories that once might have been deemed unthinkable.

At face value, the protests in response to Floyd’s killing appear to be another mass rallying cry to mobilize leftist dissent and discontent.

Coincidentally, in early 2019, Liberty Headlines prognosticated, based on available evidence at the time, that a catalyzing event such as a race riot might give former First Lady Michelle Obama the pretense she needed to enter into the 2020 presidential race.

Until the votes are all counted, anything could happen yet in the high-stakes election, where the beleaguered Biden, in an apparent state of cognitive decline, faces the incumbent Trump with a huge fundraising and enthusiasm gap.

Democrats also seemed to be well-prepared for the expectation of a riot of some kind. Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic derailed the US economy, far-left Bernie Sanders supporters were drawing comparisons to the upcoming conventions and the 1968 Chicago convention where Democrats faced violent protests.

“We’re going to make it look like a f***ing Girl Scout f***ing cookout,” one Sanders campaign field organizer ominously promised in a Project Veritas undercover exposé.

“The cops are going to be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee,” said Kyle Jurek. “They’re going to call out the National Guard for that s**t, I promise you that.”

Considering Floyd’s death was publicly witnessed and recorded, a hoax seems unlikely.

However, with Ellison leading the prosecution it is even less likely that Chauvin’s murder trial will delve into whether he may have been extorted or otherwise coerced to casually kill a man in plain sight with his hands still in his pockets.

So, was there foul play involved to give Democrats an electoral advantage?

In the words of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey: “It’s possible.“