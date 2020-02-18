REPORT: More than 375,000 Illegal Immigrants Released Into U.S. Last Year

‘Now with our new deal, Mexico is doing more for the USA on Illegal Immigration than the Democrats…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration released nearly 400,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. last year, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border patrol agents arrested a total of 851,508 in fiscal year 2019, and of that number, more than half arrived with family members.

Many of these family units were allowed to stay because of the U.S.’s “catch and release” policy, which the Trump administration overturned late last year following a series of legal challenges from open-borders activists.

The data show that around 145,000 illegal immigrants were released directly from Border Patrol stations instead of being turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE has cited a lack of space due to the influx of illegal immigration in early 2019, as well as a 2015 court ruling that blocks ICE from detaining families for more than 20 days.

Overturning this “catch and release” policy in September allowed immigration officials to directly turn immigrants away at the border, instead of trusting them to show up for a court hearing months later. As a result, the number of migrant family units released into the U.S. significantly dropped in the later months of 2019.

Under the administration’s new policy, which will be part of a larger “strategy to mitigate the loopholes that act as a ‘pull factor’ for family units seeking to cross illegally at the Southwest border,” migrant families will need to prove they have a fear of return or they will be “quickly” deported back to their home countries.

The U.S. has also begun working closely with Mexico so that migrant family units credibly seeking asylum in the U.S. can wait in Mexico until their court date under the Migrant Protection Protocols, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump has credited Mexico with the recent plunge in illegal immigration numbers, claiming last summer that the Mexican government has helped more than the Democratic Party.