REPORT: More Than 30K Anchor Babies Born to Visiting (LEGAL) Aliens This Year

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Tens of thousands of children are born to illegal and visiting immigrants every year in the U.S.

This past year, there were at least 39,000 births to foreign students, guest workers and others on long-term temporary visas, according to a new study by the Center of Immigration Studies.

CIS also estimates that an additional 33,000 children were born to “birth tourists,” or foreign nationals who travel to the U.S. to give birth and secure their children birthright citizenship.

“These births are in addition to the nearly 300,000 births each year to illegal immigrants,” the report adds.

At least 90% of the children born to illegal and visiting immigrants are not related to U.S. citizens, CIS noted.

“Our analysis makes clear that the number of children born to visitors is not trivial; and over time the numbers are substantial,” said Steven Camarota, the report’s lead author and the Center’s Director of Research.

“It seems doubtful that the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment could have anticipated that tens of thousands of people each year would automatically be granted citizenship simply because their parents were on a temporary visit to the United States at the time of their birth,” Camarota said.

President Trump was reportedly considering ending birthright citizenship earlier this year, or at least reforming the system given the influx of immigrants who seek to abuse it.

“We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship, where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby—congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. citizen. … It’s frankly ridiculous,” Trump said.

The White House was considering an executive order, but received push-back from experts who said the move would violate the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the U.S.”