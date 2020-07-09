22 Illegal Aliens Charged with Almost 240 Sex Crimes Against Kids

‘It’s important for parents to educate themselves and their children about potentially dangerous apps and how to spot them…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement released its June “Child Rapes by Illegal Aliens” report and found that 22 illegal aliens were charged with 238 sex crimes against children.

One of June’s worst offenders in North Carolina was Lorenzo Vasquez, a 23-year-old illegal alien who lived in Siler City.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Vasquez in March, and NCFIRE reports that he was arrested again on June 5, WGHP reported.

Authorities charged him with 168 counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Vasquez allegedly exploited children online through the Kik app, a messaging platform that is vulnerable to pornographic spam, since messages can be sent anonymously.

“It’s important for parents to educate themselves and their children about potentially dangerous apps and how to spot them,” said Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Sara Pack. “It’s especially important right now with kids out of school and looking for ways to keep themselves entertained and connected.”

Obed Eleazar Benitez, a 23-year-old who faces five charges—including for kidnapping, contributing to a minor’s delinquency, indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, and statutory sex offense against a child younger than 15.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested an illegal alien, Menfi Juarez Matias, who lived in Greenville, on June 18 and charged him with two counts of statutory rape against a child who was younger than 15 years old, WCTI reported.

The department’s investigation learned that Matias had been having intercourse with the girl for 10 months.

Authorities with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Diego Murillo Perez on June 18, WNCN reported.

They charged Perez, who resided in Apex, with two counts of statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child who was a friend of his family.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salvador Valle Jaimes, 33, and charged him with kidnapping in the 1st degree as well as four counts of statutory rape of a child, Busted Newspaper reported.