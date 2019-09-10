21 Illegal Aliens Charged w/ More than 60 Sex Crimes against Children

Honduran national accused of sex-crimes with minors released by Charlotte ‘sanctuary’ sheriff on $100K bond, despite detainer request…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement released the August “Child Rapes by Illegal Aliens in NC” report and found that police arrested 21 illegal aliens and charged them with 61 crimes.

Through eight months of 2019, police in North Carolina have arrested and charged 165 illegal aliens.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Ricardo Acosta on Aug. 20 with one count of incest with a child younger than 13, one count of first degree forcible rape, three counts of first degree forcible sex offense, and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office also arrested 27-year-old Eric Steve Cosme on Aug. 20 and charged him with eight crimes, including two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was also charged with driving while under the influence.

About a week later, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 80-year-old Jamie Faura on Aug. 28 with first degree child rape and first degree sex offense of a child.

NCFIRE recorded at least one instance of Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden releasing an illegal alien accused of sex crimes against children.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 33 year-old Oscar Pacheco–Leonardo, an illegal alien from Honduras, on Aug. 9, nearly two months after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested and released him, WBTV reported.

On top of his alleged crimes, Pacheco-Leonardo was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in 2006.

McFadden ignored an ICE detainer placed on Pacheco–Leonardo and released him without even notifying ICE.

McFadden defended Pacheco–Leonardo’s release in a statement.

“Upon fulfilling his court ordered terms and conditions of release, including the payment of a $100,000 bond, Pacheco-Leonardo was released from Detention Center Central on June 16th as required by law,” he said.