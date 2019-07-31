2020 Dems Defend Al Sharpton After Trump’s Attacks

‘While @TheRevAl was pushing for justice in the teachings of Dr. King, Trump was calling for the execution of five innocent black boys…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The 2020 Democrats are rallying behind Al Sharpton after President Trump blasted him on Twitter as a “con man at work.”

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He would say, ‘it’s a personal favor to me.’ Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio all attacked Trump in response.

“[Al Sharpton] has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country.”

Warren called Trump’s tweets “racist” and urged her supporters not to let him “divide us.”

And de Blasio claimed Trump could learn a thing or two about race relations from Sharpton:

The Democratic presidential candidates have been cozying up to Sharpton even before the 2020 race began.

His approval is now considered a badge of honor, despite his reputation as a corrupt race-hustler.

