2020 Dems Defend Al Sharpton After Trump’s Attacks

‘While @TheRevAl was pushing for justice in the teachings of Dr. King, Trump was calling for the execution of five innocent black boys…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The 2020 Democrats are rallying behind Al Sharpton after President Trump blasted him on Twitter as a “con man at work.”

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He would say, ‘it’s a personal favor to me.’ Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio all attacked Trump in response.

“[Al Sharpton] has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country.”

Warren called Trump’s tweets “racist” and urged her supporters not to let him “divide us.”

.@TheRevAl has dedicated his life to the fight for justice for all. No amount of racist tweets from the man in the White House will erase that—and we must not let them divide us. I stand with my friend Al Sharpton in calling out these ongoing attacks on people of color. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 29, 2019

And de Blasio claimed Trump could learn a thing or two about race relations from Sharpton:

I’ve known @TheRevAl for decades and Trump’s characterization is not only disrespectful, it’s untrue. While @TheRevAl was pushing for justice in the teachings of Dr. King, Trump was calling for the execution of five innocent black boys. https://t.co/UhR1cpjpxj — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 29, 2019

The Democratic presidential candidates have been cozying up to Sharpton even before the 2020 race began.

His approval is now considered a badge of honor, despite his reputation as a corrupt race-hustler.