TRUMP RIGHT: DHS Report Says 1 in 4 Caravan Illegals WERE Dangerous Criminals

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Department of Homeland Security vindicated President Donald Trump on Thursday when it revealed that thousands of illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds entered the United States in migrant caravans.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and his Republican colleagues sent a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan in which they asked for more information about the criminal illegal aliens traveling in caravans.

DHS provided some data about criminals entering the United States in migrant caravans.

An 8,000-person migrant caravan came to the United States in October 2018.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘s Homeland Security Investigations learned that 660 illegal aliens in that caravan had U.S. criminal convictions on their records, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee reported in a press release.

Authorities convicted almost 40 illegal aliens of “assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three individuals were convicted of murder.”

That caravan landed south of the California border.

Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown said “Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime, and lying about the laws of California.”

“On Feb. 20, 2019, the President issued a national emergency proclamation, stating that the ‘southern border is a major entry point for criminals, gang members, and illicit narcotics’ threatening ‘core national security interests,'” the Republican congressmen wrote.

A caravan with 3,300 migrants came to the United States in January 2019. ICE’s HSI found 860 individuals (more than one in four) with U.S. criminal convictions.

More than 20 illegal aliens were convicted of assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, almost 30 were convicted of sex crimes, two were convicted of violence aganst law enforcement, and one was convicted of attempted murder.

The congressmen requested additional information about the criminals in the migrant caravan, including arrest warrants, court documents, and any other information that would explain their criminal records.

They also asked for more intelligence regarding several 1,000- to 4,000-person migrant caravans that are approaching the United States from Chiapas and Veracruz, two Mexican states.